This Is Us: Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley and other co stars REACT to news of show ending after 6 seasons

After This Is Us announced the end of their show with season 6 being the final one, stars of the show are finally reacting to the heartbreaking news.

After it was announced that This Is Us will end after 6 seasons, the fans have been shaken. Not only fans, but now the cast of the show is also expressing their distress over the upsetting news. If you didn’t know, the Pearson family will wrap up their story next year as NBC’s This Is Us comes to an end with season 6. NBC renewed the tearjerker for a fifth and sixth season in 2019, and the cast and crew have stated many times that season 6 would likely be the end of the road for Jack and Rebecca’s family.

After the news, the show’s lead Mandy Moore took to Instagram and said: "Officially official. One season left of my favourite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment," the actress, 37, wrote on her Instagram. On her Instagram Story, she reminded fans that the show isn’t done yet: "I'm already VERY emotional about my favourite job coming to an end. BUT ... We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

Susan Kelechi Watson who essays the role of Randall’s wife retweeted the announcement of the show ending and hyped up the final episodes. "What a ride it's been ... what an incredible season to come," Watson, 39, wrote with three red heart emojis.

Justin Hartley, who famously plays Hollywood superstar Kevin in the show spoke to Yahoo Finance, and while Hartley didn't give away much about his reaction, he did say: "When you can write something that's that authentic or real or pure, I think people see themselves in it and they relate to the characters," the actor, 44, explained.

Also Read: Justin Hartley & Mandy Moore starrer ‘This is Us’ to go off air after season 6

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×