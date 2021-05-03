‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley and girlfriend Sofia Pernas secretly married? Couple spark wedding rumours

If there's any truth to the wedding rumours, then this will be Justin Hartley's third wedding after Lindsay Hartley and Chrishell Stause.

Justin Hartley and girlfriend Sofia Pernas are swirling some wedding rumours! The couple, who confirmed their romance on the first day of this year, sparked wedding rumours as they were snapped wearing bands. Over the weekend, Justin and Sofia were spotted and snapped by the paparazzi at Malibu beach in the US. The couple were all smiles as they sat on the beach and soaked in the sun.

While they did not wear beach outfits, the couple were definitely happy as they cuddled up and sipped on some beer and wine. The photos featured the 'The Young and the Restless' actors wearing bands on their left ring finger. The pictures quickly made way to social media and in no time the couple sparked wedding rumours. While Hartley spotted an unusual red band, Sofia was seen wearing a delicate silver-white ring.

If there's any truth to the wedding rumours, then this will be Justin's third wedding. Just earlier this year, Justin's divorce to Chrishell Stause of 'Selling Sunset' fame was granted. The This Is Us actor was accused by Chrishell of casually calling off their marriage and filing for a divorce.

As for Sofia, on 1 January this year, the actress shared a much in love selfie with Justin Hartley and confirmed their romance. "Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours," she captioned the photo revealing that they lived with each other during the lockdown in the US.

