This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have tied the knot

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas got married after dating for several months. The couple recently made their red carpet debut on MTV Movie and TV Awards sporting matching rings.

A source has confirmed to People that 44-year-old Justin Hartley is now married to 31-year-old Sofia Pernas. Two of them have co-starred together in The Young and the Restless and made their relationship known to people on New Year 2020 via Instagram post. Both of them walked the red carpet together on Sunday at MTV Movie and TV Awards and left their fans in speculations. Both of them were posing together sporting matching rings and were perhaps hinting at the marriage which is now confirmed. Justin and Sofia have garnered a lot of fans together since they declared themselves as a couple.

The marriage rumours sparked in March for the couple when both of them were spotted at Malibu beach wearing bands on their left hands as were seen in the pictures obtained on Page Six. The speculations began many months before as well of both of them tying the knot when the relationship was made official and they hinted at a love that would swear an oath to stay forever. Hartley was previously married to Chrishell Stause best known for Selling Sunset as they tied the knot in 2017 and two years later, things did not seem to work out well for them, and filed for divorce in November 2019.

It took three months for the divorce to be finalized, which was February 2020. Later that year Justin and Sofia started dating. Justin’s first marriage was with his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman, which began in 2004. The wonderful marriage lasted 8 long years as the couple separated in 2012. Lindsay and Justin have a 16-year-old daughter.

Also Read| MTV Awards 2021: Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas make red carpet debut & sport matching rings

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×