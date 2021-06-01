This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is a 'mean motorcycle dude' jokes Gilmore Girls co star Scott Patterson

During an exclusive episode of Us Weekly’s 'Costar Secrets', Scott Patterson revealed that Gilmore Girls co-star Milo Ventimiglia once called him out for wearing the wrong motorcycle gear.

Gilmore Girls fans know the special relationship Scott Patterson aka Luke and his onscreen nephew Jess played by Milo Ventimiglia shared. This duo have given GG fans several memories to cherish and now in a recent interview, Scott opened up about his co-stars from the hit Netflix show. During an exclusive episode of Us Weekly’s 'Costar Secrets', Scott revealed that Milo once called him out for wearing the wrong motorcycle gear.

Hilariously recalling the incident, he said, "He’s a mean motorcycle dude. And I think people know that, but maybe not everybody knows, but this guy knows his motorcycles. He knows his motors."

Scott added that he once unknowingly wore a motorcycle cut AKA a sleeveless leather vest to work and arrived on set in his car. Scott mentioned that he did not know at the time he was violating an unwritten rule of the biker code. And his co-star and This Is Us actor Milo was there to tell him off.

"I violated a motorcycle rule of the road — that you do not wear your cut in casual settings when you’re not riding your motorcycle. I didn’t know. He let me know. He’s like, ‘Why are you wearing your cut?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I like it, I guess.’ He’s like, ‘Where’s your bike?’”

Reacting to the incident then, Scott replied saying, "What are we in the Hell’s Angels? What’s wrong with you? Give me a break, go get me a soda."

However, Scott admits that he totally adores Milo Ventimiglia and that he is a “lovely guy” who “comes with this great attitude” making it hard to “not love Milo.” Well, we guess there are no two ways about it!

ALSO READ: Alexis Bledel FINALLY answers who Rory Gilmore should have ended up with on Gilmore Girls

Share your comment ×