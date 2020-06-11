'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters passes away at 39; Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi mourn her loss

While the cause of Jas Water's demise has not yet been disclosed, This Is Us actors took to social media to mourn the writer's loss.

The cast and crew of NBC's This Is Us was in for a rude shock on Thursday when one of their team members writer Jas Waters breathed her last. Jas passed away at the young age of 39 and the news of her death was confirmed by the This Is Us official Twitter account. The message read, "The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

While the cause of Jas' demise has not yet been disclosed, the show's actors took to social media to mourn the writer's loss. The show's leading star Mandy Moore tweeted, "Sending love and light to @JasFly's family and loved ones." Her fellow This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson wrote, "Incredibly shocked and saddened to have just receive this news. Blessed Light, fly with the angels."

Jas' other industry friends also mourned her untimely demise. Actress Issa Rae shared, "I'' never forget being so excited to get an interview w/ @JasFly for Necole Bitchie back when I was working on ABG. I could feel her warmth through the phone. Over the years, I got to know & appreciate her even more. She was so generous, beautiful and REAL. I'll miss you, girl."

Apart from working on This Is Us, Jas Waters most recently wrote on Showtime’s Kidding. Her other TV writing credits include VH1’s The Breaks and Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent with James Davis. She also has a story-by credit on the Taraji P. Henson feature What Men Want.

