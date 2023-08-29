'Used to me having to make out with other men': When Emily Blunt revealed husband's reaction after steamy kiss with Dwayne Johnson in USD 220 million film

Emily Blunt has had her fair share of intimate and kissing scenes in films. From Tom Hanks in their 2007 film Charlie Wilson's War to Matt Damon in their 2011 film The Adjustment Bureau, the British actress has filmed plenty of similar sequences. Blunt's marriage with her husband John Krasinski is absolutely adored by the Internet. From their cute banter and their adorable equation to their emotional moments, netizens absolutely love watching them together.

He might be an actor himself but it's definitely not easy to watch one's partner be intimate with another person. During an old interview, Blunt revealed what Krasinski had to say about her kiss with Dwayne Johnson in their 2021 fantasy adventure film Jungle Cruise.

Emily Blunt on husband's reaction after onscreen kiss with Dwayne Johnson

During a conversation with Mirror back in 2021, the 40-year-old said, "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men. He's immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!" The actress, known for starring in the comedy-drama film The Devil Wears Prada, plays Dr. Lily Houghton who is hunting for the Tree of Life. On the other hand, Johnson co-stars as Frank Wolff and Francisco Lopez de Heredia in the film.

The movie is based on Walt Disney's riverboat amusement ride that first started on July 17, 1955, in Disneyland. It also features Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Meanwhile, Blunt and Johnson became close friends while they were filming for Jungle Cruise. "There were certain scenes where we could not get a straight take. Even the crew were like, 'C'mon guys!' It was such a joy to work with him. He's wonderful," she said.

Emily Blunt on friendship with Dwayne Johnson

She revealed that both of them became such awkward teenagers during a kissing scene that they laughed through it. "It was so funny. Dwayne was ruining takes just to try and make me laugh with his terrible jokes," she continued. The friendship grew so much that the 51-year-old invited her to his Miami home and gave her a tour of his home gym called Iron Paradise. And it might be a regular hang-out at first, but she later realized it was special.

"It was only afterward that one of the producers said, 'You know he never lets anyone inside that gym.' I had no idea. I felt very privileged and I can say that even though it smelled very manly, it was actually very clean in there!" Blunt divulged. She married Krasinski in 2010 after dating for two years while Johnson is married to Lauren Hashian since 2019.

