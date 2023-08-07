Usher breaks silence on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson drama, says "having a good time in Vegas"

One month after Darius Jackson publically called out Keke Palmer for her outfit, Usher has finally broken his silence on the matter. This week, singer and rapper Usher sat down for an interview with People while he was promoting his new single Good Good. It was during this conversation that he opened up about what happened last month between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson. The singer had a lot to say about internet culture and how he initially did not want to comment. Here is what the singer had to say on the matter.

Usher opens up about the Keke-Darius drama

While promoting his brand-new single Good Good, Usher spoke to People about the controversy that unfolded last month. For context, Keke's partner, Darius Jackson, publicly criticized his girlfriend for wearing attire that he considered too revealing. This incident occurred when she was attending Usher's Las Vegas residency. Although Usher had no involvement in the entire matter, he was nevertheless drawn into the controversy due to being visibly present in a picture with Keke.

Setting the record straight about the situation, Usher stated, "I believe that various interpretations of what transpired ultimately lead you back to the idea of simply having a great time in Las Vegas. That's what I hope people took away from it." He further added, "Rather than being a discussion about the specifics, it was more about capturing the essence of us enjoying ourselves in front of the audience, or a conversation about that particular song." Alongside this, he also shared his thoughts on internet culture in general.

Usher mentions the internet culture

Expanding on the aftermath of the viral comment, Usher explained, "Every night, I'm contemplating how the world will now respond to this moment I share with whoever I've chosen to sing to. However, it was a pop moment, and it was enjoyable to spark a conversation. We maintain a lighthearted approach. I don't anticipate any negative repercussions occurring in Las Vegas."

Usher's single Good Good is currently available on YouTube. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates on this matter.

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer FINALLY responds to Darius shaming her outfit by posting video with son Leo: 'I'm a MOTHA'