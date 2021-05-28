Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea expecting second baby together; Latter debuts baby bump at iHeartRadio Awards 2021

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are all set to become parents again as the couple are now expecting their second child together after daughter Sovereign.

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are all set to become parents again. The couple is expecting their second baby together and recently confirmed the same during their latest appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The duo are already parents to 8-month-old daughter Sovereign. At the recently held music awards, Jenn was seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed alongside Usher, who was the host for the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

This is the fourth time Usher is becoming a dad, he is also a father to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from his previous relationship. The singer was recently seen happily posing alongside his girlfriend Jenn as the duo cradled her baby bump during their red carpet appearance at the awards. Goicoechea was seen wearing a gorgeous black gown as she debuted her baby bump in her first public appearance announcing their second baby.

Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first baby together, daughter Sovereign Bo, in September last year and the little one is all set to welcome a younger sibling soon.

During his appearance at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Usher was asked about his daughter's unique name and he explained that while Sovereign means "supreme ruler", he stated that his daughter is certainly ruling the household.

Previously, Usher joked about his daughter during his appearance on The Ellen Show. After Ellen called his little one a "porcelain doll", the singer humorously replied, "You believe that until you have to change her diaper!"

