Usher says he’s ‘loving being a girl dad’; Jokes ‘I'm wearing pink and cool stuff like that’

Singer Usher recently spoke up about being a girl dad! The singer recently appeared on Good Morning America where he opened up about life with his baby girl Sovereign Bo. If you didn’t know, the 42-year-old, welcomed his first daughter in September with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, said he's "loving being a girl dad," on the chat show. Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship. "I'm even changing my colours; I'm wearing pink and cool stuff like that," added the "Yeah!" artist.

The singer also mentioned how excited he is to be a girl dad and said that he and Goicoechea "can't wait" for their new addition. "I'm definitely enjoying this little baby boom of ours," he said with a laugh. "This new addition to the family has just been exciting."

Reflecting on one thing he’d like his kids to do more of, Usher said "I do wish that my kids listened to my music more," he said on GMA. "My second son, Naviyd, actually is the one who listens to my music more than anything. Usher, he doesn't care. Sovereign, she just likes me to sing to her."

In the weeks following the couple's pregnancy announcement, Usher shared a rare photo of him hanging out with his infant daughter, admiring his little girl as he looks lovingly into her big eyes. In the sweet picture, posted to Instagram, baby Sovereign holds her father's chin while the "Love in this Club" artist smiles at his daughter. "Caption this," Usher captioned the adorable photo.

Also Read: Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea expecting second baby together; Latter debuts baby bump at iHeartRadio Awards 2021