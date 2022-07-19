Usher says Justin Bieber is 'doing great' amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis; Credits family & fans' support

Justin Bieber is "doing great" thanks to his family and Beliebers' support amid his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis! The positive health update was given by JB's good friend Usher after they recently vacationed in Idaho alongside Bieber's loving wife and supermodel Hailey Baldwin. In an interview with Extra, the 43-year-old musician referenced how a performer's life comes with "a great deal of pressure," where artists are all going to "experience some things" which may not necessarily be understood by people.

Elaborating further, Usher thinks Justin Bieber has obviously "taken the world on a journey," and the Yeah! singer is happy that he was a part of the said journey during JB's early years and continues to be a part of it, as a friend. As for the health update on the 28-year-old singer, Usher revealed, "He is doing great. Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it's actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family."

We're glad to know Justin Bieber is recovering well!

For the unversed, back in June, Justin Bieber revealed in a heartbreaking video message on Instagram that he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. This led to half of Justin's face being paralysed and ultimately, the Sorry singer had to cancel/postpone a few of his concert dates. Bieber is still scheduled to perform in New Delhi, India, on October 18 as a part of his Justice World Tour.

