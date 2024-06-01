Usher Set To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2024 BET Awards; Here's Who Has Received It Before

Singer Usher is set to receive the BET Lifetime Achievement Award this year, which will be presented to honor his legacy in the realm of music. The Grammy awardee will receive this accolade on Sunday, June 30 as he is lined up for 4 more nominations this time.

Usher to receive BET Lifetime Award, nominated for other awards too

BET announced the news via a press release, affirming that the award recognizes "industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry." Usher, who has sold a whopping 80 million records in a career that has spanned nearly 3 decades, has become a widely decorated artist, with eight Grammies in his name. This year has been a testament to this lasting glory- a Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance with noted singer Alicia Keys, the release of Coming Home, which is his 9th studio album, and an upcoming tour named Past Present Future tour. Last year, Usher concluded the ultra-successful Las Vegas residency.

BET celebrates the multi-platinum singer's "ever-growing musical legacy." Other than the most coveted Lietime Achievement honor, Usher is nominated for four more awards, which include: Album of the Year for Coming Home, Best Male R&B/pop Artist, Best Collaboration, and Best Video, both for Good Good which features Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

“Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon,” said Connie Orlando, who is BET’s EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, in a press statement.

While the entire lineup is yet to be announced, GloRilla, Shaboozey, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Latto, and Victoria Monét will be performing on the awards night.

Who else has been honored with the award?

Usher joins a cohort of some musical geniuses who have previously been honored by this award: including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, and Lionel Richie. BET Awards were established in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television to celebrate black and minority figures not only in music but film, sports, and philanthropy. Whitney Houston was the first artist to be decorated with the Lifetime Honor for her achievements as a chart-topping musician.

Other noted awardees include Earth, Wind & Fire, The Isley Brothers, Chaka Khan, Samuel L. Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes.

