Usher To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2024 BET Awards; DEETS

The 2024 BET Awards will present Usher with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The renowned R&B artist will also compete for four other awards at this year's ceremony as per Billboard.

Usher's stellar career and achievements

Usher, a prominent figure in the music industry for three decades, has received an impressive number of awards. Usher has won eight Grammys, including two for Best Contemporary R&B Album. He has nine number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and four number one albums on the Billboard 200.

In addition to all of these achievements, Usher headlined the Super Bowl halftime show on February 11, which was the most-watched in history. Two days before this historic performance, he released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. His hit collaboration Good Good with Summer Walker and 21 Savage peaked at number 25 on the Hot 100 and remained there for more than six months.

Nominations and awards

This year, Usher is nominated for four BET Awards. His most recent album, Coming Home, is nominated for album of the year. His collaboration Good Good has received nominations for Best Collaboration and Video of the Year. Usher is also nominated for best male R&B/pop artist, a category he won last year in a tie with Chris Brown. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Usher won the Outstanding Male Artist award at the NAACP Image Awards in March, cementing his position as an iconic figure in R&B. Furthermore, on May 30, it was announced that he would receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award on June 27, which honors top rhythm and soul music songwriters and publishers.

Lifetime Achievement Award recipients

The BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious honor that has been bestowed upon several legendary artists since its inception. Previous recipients include Whitney Houston (2001), Earth Wind & Fire (2002), James Brown (2003), and Prince (2010). Usher has now joined this distinguished list, having made significant contributions to the music industry.

The 2024 BET Awards will be broadcast live on the East Coast on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Throughout the broadcast, fans and viewers can look forward to celebrating Usher's illustrious career and numerous achievements.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift's Scotland Eras Tour Leave Homeless People Pushed Out Of Edinburgh? Here's What Report Says