Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show with unexpected nudge from Kim Kardashian

Usher is ready to take center stage at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, 2024. Apple Music proudly presents this iconic performance, promising an unforgettable show.

Kim Kardashian's surprise revelation

The exciting news was revealed through a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), featuring an unexpected twist. Usher receives an urgent call from none other than Kim Kardashian, who surprises him with the news of his headlining spot. The unexpected and delightful exchange adds an extra layer of excitement to the forthcoming show.

ALSO READ: Usher breaks silence on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson drama, calls it 'having fun in Vegas'

Usher's return to the Super Bowl

Usher's upcoming performance at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show marks his second appearance on this grand stage. Previously, he graced the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside the Black Eyed Peas in 2011. Now, Usher is ready to make his triumphant return to deliver a show unlike any other.

Usher's enthusiasm for his upcoming Super Bowl performance is palpable. He expressed, "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before." With Jay-Z's Roc Nation returning to produce the halftime show and Usher's undeniable talent and showmanship, fans can expect nothing short of an extraordinary spectacle. Super Bowl LVIII, set to air live on CBS on February 11, 2024, promises to be a memorable event with Usher at the helm.

ALSO READ: Usher opens up about his connection with Beyoncé; reveals he chaperoned her at 14