The Usos return to WWE during SmackDown after a hiatus; Watch Video

Jey and Jimmy Uso, The Usos, returned to WWE during SmackDown. Read on to know more.

After staying out of action for some time, The Usos are back! The latest episode of WWE SmackDown surprised fans after the main event of the show featured Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin taking on Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. During the battle, WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, who is scheduled to face Bryan at the 2020 Royal Rumble, attacked Bryan towards the end of the match and then disappeared before Bryan could react. The night took its final surprising turn when Jey and Jimmy Uso, The Usos, hit the ring to make their return and rescued their cousin.

The two made their WWE return to save their cousin. They took the matter into their own hands and hit Ziggler with the Double Superkick before taking out Baron Corbin. Once they were done with Ziggler and Baron, they headed straight to their cousin Roman Reigns, showing that they always have his back. The episode went off the air with The Usos standing tall with Reigns in the ring while Ziggler and Corbin struggled to recover from a double suicide dive at ringside.

The Usos had been away from WWE TV since July after Jimmy was arrested on Driving Under The Influence (DUI) charges. The professional wrestler was found not guilty of those charges on December 18. Later the same month, various reports stated that the WWE creative team has been instructed to start coming up with ideas for The Usos' returns to the ring. The two were expected to return the SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special in October, but it never happened.

Check out the return below:

Put your dog food away, @HEELZiggler... ... because you're about to get LOCKED UP in the USO PENITENTIARY! Welcome back, @WWEUsos!!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/oah7tobKNl — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2020

