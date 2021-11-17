Usually mum, Harry Styles finally talks about his dating life amid romance rumours with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles finally opened up about his love life in a rare interview with Dazed magazine. Harry, 27, explained why he doesn't like to talk about his love life in interviews. The singer and entertainer, who is currently dating Olivia Wilde, said: “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”

For those unversed, Harry and Olivia, 37, met on the sets of the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which is directed by Wilde and stars Harry alongside Florence Pugh. They first went somewhat public with their relationship in January of 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding in LA.

While the duo has done their best to keep their relationship out of the limelight, back in September Olivia joined Styles at his concert in Vegas. Reports suggested that she had a blast at the show and an insider even informed People magazine that, "She was so happy and dancing all night! It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with."

After spending the summer together in Italy in September, the two have been making time to meet each other amidst their busy schedules, Harry is on the road touring and Olivia is busy filming her next project with Brad Pitt. An insider revealed that ​​Olivia "joins him when she can," while Styles, 27, is on the road touring. "They seem very serious and happy," the source also told People.

Also read: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship is easy and going strong; Report