Uta Briesewitz on portrayal of powerful female characters: It’s women working together & fighting trolloc

German director Uta Briesewitz has talked about the portrayal of powerful female characters in the fantasy series 'The Wheel of Time'. The upcoming series based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novels by the same name, embraces a female-focused fantasy with a host of strong and unassailable female characters that include Rosamund Pike, Zoe Robins, Madeleine Madden and Priyanka Bose to name a few.

Talking about the portrayal of powerful female characters in the fantasy series, Briesewitz talks about a heart-warming instance from the shoot.

She said: "We were shooting a scene in the battle, where women worked together to fight a trolloc and after we rehearsed the scene for the first time, all the women on set had started applauding afterwards and that had never happened on any other scene."

Briesewitz added: "I was very moved by that reaction, so I asked the women the reason for applauding. All the women on sets told me that because it was awesome, it is women working together and kicking that trolloc's a**."

The director added that it made her realise again how much it means to women to see a certain kind of representation.

She said: "I think by me being on set as a woman, I am representing every woman who works on set. There is a different glass ceiling now or maybe we have broken through it, we can all move upwards and show our talent and work to our full potential and we are not being held back anymore for simply being women."

The first three episodes are releasing on November 19. The fantasy series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Prime Video.

