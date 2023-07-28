Utopia: Travis drops new album featuring alleged beau SZA, along with Beyonce, Drake and more; Check full list

Travis Scott has been a popular yet controversial figure in the music industry. 32-year-old rapper's last album was Astroworld and it was released in 2018. Now, five years later the singer is back with a brand-new album called Utopia and fans cannot get enough. Scott recently released KPOP, a single from his album, featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

Fans were excited to get new music from the rapper and were instantly streaming the song on its release, especially with the additions of the other two popular singers. Here's what we know about Scott's new album Utopia including its release date, track list, and more.

When did Utopia by Travis Scott release?

Utopia by Travis Scott was released on July 28, 2023, via Cactus Jack and Epic Records. It is the rapper's fourth studio album and the first one in over five years. It has 19 songs in total and Scott released five covers for the album on his Instagram leading up to the release date. Utopia includes verses and writing contributions from musical stars like Drake, Beyoncé, SZA, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Future, Bad Bunny, and Bon Iver, among others.

SZA's contribution to Scott's album comes after rumors claim the two are dating. After months of speculations when the rapper surprisingly showed up to perform at SZA's concert in Manchester, in June, fans thought it was a hint that they were indeed dating. Regardless, there has been no confirmation about the same. Scott has previously dated reality star Kylie Jenner, and they have two kids together namely daughter Stormi and son Aire.

Utopia by Travis Scott tracklist

Track 1: Hyaena

Track 2: Thank God

Track 3: Modern Jam ft. Teezo Touchdown

Track 4: My Eyes ft. Sampha

Track 5: God's Country

Track 6: Sirens ft. Swae Lee

Track 7: Meltdown ft. Drake

Track 8: Fein ft. Playboi Carti & Sheck Wes

Track 9: Delresto (Echoes) ft. Beyoncé

Track 10: I Know?

Track 11: Topia Twins

Track 12: Circus Maximus

Track 13: Parasail

Track 14: Skitzo

Track 15: Lost Forever ft. James Blake & Westside Gunn

Track 16: Looove ft. The Weeknd

Track 17: K-POP ft. Bad Bunny & The Weeknd

Track 18: Telekinesis

Track 19: Til Further Notice ft. 21 Savage & James Blake

Meanwhile, Scott was scheduled to perform at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but the live-streamed concert was canceled due to reported production issues. "Egypt at the pyramids will happen. But due to demand and detail logistics, they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll," he tweeted after the announcement promising he'll do a show at the location whenever he possibly can.

