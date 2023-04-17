‘Utterly sickening’: Selena Gomez’s fans SLAM Hailey Bieber as she posted PICS in a white top like the singer

Hailey Bieber’s latest Instagram post has not gone down well with Selena Gomez’s fans. If you have not been on this side of Instagram yet, the 30-year-old singer recently took to the platform and posted a racy selfie, as she donned a white top and sported red lipstick. Her picture got hundreds of thousands of likes and comments from her loyal fans and followers. Soon, Hailey too took to her social media space and posted a slew of photos donning a similar white crop top with baggy jeans. Selena’s fans were quick to slam the 26-year-old for ‘copying’ the Rare singer. Read on to know what they had to say.

What did Selena Gomez’s fans say about Hailey Bieber’s latest Instagram photos?

As soon as Hailey shared her slideshow of photos on Instagram, Selena’s fans were quick to point out the similarity of her white cropped tee-shirt with the Lose You to Love Me singer’s top and the timing of the post. One fan wrote under Selena’s post, “The fact that Hailey did post a white tee pic right after this post in a few hours is utterly sickening (crying emoji)”. Another fan’s comment read, “20hrs later, Hailey posted a pic wearing the same style top (teeth out emoji)” “Not Hailey posting a white top a few days later (crying emoji)”.

Some netizens also commented on Hailey’s post. One of them wrote, “Always be a fan (tongue out emoji)”. A second person’s comment said, “Was this an accident!?!?!?”

Hailey Bieber’s fans take her side

While Selena Gomez’s fans slammed Hailey, the latter’s fans defended her too. “Calm down it’s a white top,” wrote a user under Selena’s post. Another netizen called out Gomez’s fans and said, “Selenators are obsessed with Hailey (laughing emoji) it’s giving witchcraft!!! The top wasn’t designed for Selena alone and I also have it.” Yet another fan commented on Hailey’s post, “Queen of white top (red heart emoji)”.

