V aka Taehyung REVEALS he's been really happy these days; Says BTS members inspired him to work on his mixtape

In a recent interview, BTS member V revealed that he's been very happy nowadays as earlier, he was very worrisome about things. Moreover, Taehyung also shared that he's currently working on his first mixtape KTH1.

BTS is definitely on cloud nine thanks to their latest hit single Dynamite which is creating the right noise all around the world. Making Billboard history, Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100 as BTS became the first all-Korean group to top the prestigious music chart. But, that's not all! Dynamite stayed atop Hot 100 for a second consecutive week which was a pleasant delight even for the members. Currently, the boys are busy with local interviews in South Korea as they're being treated like royalty, as they should.

Making an appearance on MBC FM4U radio show Music Camp with veteran radio host Bae Chul-soo, the members spoke candidly about Dynamite's success as well as what they have been up to besides working on music, especially with the COVID-19 quarantine situation. It was V's answer, in particular, that had BTS ARMY in euphoric bliss, elated for the 24-year-old singer. "I'm happy these days. That's really important. It took a lot of time for me to get there. I was always worried about things but I focused on finding happiness." Taehyung gushed.

Moreover, TaeTae also gave a tiny update about his first mixtape KTH1, which he's hopeful will release before 2020 ends. When Chul-soo quizzed the members on which artist had the biggest influence on them musically, V revealed that he started working on his mixtape thanks to his bandmates as they inspired him. Moreover, as a child, he used to be impressed by Rain's performances on stage and especially his passion for music.

