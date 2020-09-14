V aka Taehyung REVEALS he's been really happy these days; Says BTS members inspired him to work on his mixtape
BTS is definitely on cloud nine thanks to their latest hit single Dynamite which is creating the right noise all around the world. Making Billboard history, Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100 as BTS became the first all-Korean group to top the prestigious music chart. But, that's not all! Dynamite stayed atop Hot 100 for a second consecutive week which was a pleasant delight even for the members. Currently, the boys are busy with local interviews in South Korea as they're being treated like royalty, as they should.
Making an appearance on MBC FM4U radio show Music Camp with veteran radio host Bae Chul-soo, the members spoke candidly about Dynamite's success as well as what they have been up to besides working on music, especially with the COVID-19 quarantine situation. It was V's answer, in particular, that had BTS ARMY in euphoric bliss, elated for the 24-year-old singer. "I'm happy these days. That's really important. It took a lot of time for me to get there. I was always worried about things but I focused on finding happiness." Taehyung gushed.
Moreover, TaeTae also gave a tiny update about his first mixtape KTH1, which he's hopeful will release before 2020 ends. When Chul-soo quizzed the members on which artist had the biggest influence on them musically, V revealed that he started working on his mixtape thanks to his bandmates as they inspired him. Moreover, as a child, he used to be impressed by Rain's performances on stage and especially his passion for music.
ALSO READ: V getting emotional over J Hope's kind words to Suga's Grammys goal: Best Moments from BTS Dynamite Conference
Are you excited for V's mixtape KTH1? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Iam also happy this news .ur happy our also happy
Anonymous 2 hours ago
BTS V happy our fans happy about you
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I’m happy if he’s happy
Anonymous 2 hours ago
OMG! TaeTae oppa is going to release a mixtape, and also he is so happy,I i'am so glad to hear this,and when his mixtape will release it will be a big hit like Dynamite,YAY..........
Anonymous 5 hours ago
I'm happy to see you happy Taehyungie...keep safe...Borahae
Anonymous 5 hours ago
I'm so happy because V hyung is happy
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Of Course so excited ! I am so happy as he is happy nowadays ❤ but I hope that I meet him as I am an Indian so I hope that they comes India after the COVID-19 Pandemic and stay safe , eat healthy and do not get ill . I hope you all are doing well guys . Love from India , Indian BTS ARMY will be waiting for you all guys . LOVE YOU ALL ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Heck yaaas!! We all are praying and wishing for them for more and more prosperity they can bring for their fans and also all for us...V,we are eagerly waiting for your mixtape..we are hoping it will be take wonderful worth for army..BANGTAN boys,just go ahead, remember army's are always behind with your guys:)
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Wishing him and BTS all the best. X
Anonymous 10 hours ago
I'm so excited for V's first mixtape
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Yeah. Hearing Kim Taehyung is happy ,it made my day .I don't know how long your fame will stay but my support and love for u as a fan will never end.I wish i could meet u once in my life. GOD BLESS U ALL BTS MEMBERS ALSO V KIM TEHYUNG. LOVE U V.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Just like a winter bear go and find your place Tae. We "ARMY "is with u.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
I am looking forward to it with excitement..good luck Taehyung (V)
Anonymous 18 hours ago
V deserves happiness!
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Who is not excited! I'll burst out of excitement T_T XD
Anonymous 20 hours ago
True Army's are always there for BTS
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Yeah....iam very much excited....come back take...love from south india
Anonymous 21 hours ago
BTS deserves to have their own performance on The Grammy's and also deserved to be nominated and win an award.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Ofcourse I'm very very exciting
Anonymous 1 day ago
At the end what really matters is all your happiness seeing you laughing,smiling is the biggest relief .If your happy the entire V fandom is happy.God bless you ,thanks to God for accepting our prayers for you to keep happy and positive always.please take care of yourself.
Anonymous 1 day ago
You are our inspiration kim taehyung fighting
Anonymous 1 day ago
V!!! YOUR SMILE LIGHTS UP THE DARKEST OF SITUATIONS. NEVER STOP SMILING TAE-TAE!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Am so happy for V because his smile makes my day happy .. Always be happy☺️☺️☺️
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think the title stands for Kim Taehyung 1 btw im so glad his happy nowadays i love you V please stay happy i want to see more of your boxy smile.
Anonymous 1 day ago
What does title mean?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kim Taehyung 1
Anonymous 1 day ago
I hope ur asking wat KTH1 stands for....KTH1 stands for Kim Tae Hyung 1....
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think it means for Kim Taehyung1
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am so proud of them their path from nonentity to this is so different for ARMY .always be happy because you are our cause of euphoria
Anonymous 2 days ago
I was worried about him last time when i read a news about how he was sad nowadays but reading the article above about how happy he is nowadays made me relax,Taehyung you r an inspiration to all of us dont let Yourself down ! fighting.Dontlet depression overcome you.You r a happy go lucky guy for me.
Anonymous 2 days ago
My smile is brighter because of V's happiness...I missed his awesome boxy smile...be happy your impact on the world is tremendous.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Reading your words my eyes sre covered in tears
Anonymous 2 days ago
So happy to see V happy...wish him all the world's happiness
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ya
Anonymous 2 days ago
Of course man!!!