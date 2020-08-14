V aka Taehyung's 'mullet' look leaves ARMY thirsting after the BTS member; Compare him to a Disney prince

V's mullet look which is for BTS' upcoming single Dynamite is currently the talk of the town as ARMY believes he looks like a Disney prince. Check out how the fandom went gaga over Taehyung's new avatar below.

Given how BTS is now gearing up for their next comeback, we know that means different hairstyles for the members including a change in hair colour. With the latest teaser posters that have come out for their new single Dynamite, many members have had a change in hairdos which has ARMY in a state of complete unrest. Whether it be RM's blue-green hair or the purple highlights in Jimin's dark brown hair, there's plenty of new avatars. ARMY is also thirsting after V's mullet makeover!

In his recent few appearances, which includes BTS' virtual winning speech for their Daesang at the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards as well as BTS' greetings for new ARMY membership, the fandom just can't get enough of how handsome Taehyung looks in his new hairstyle. ARMY also compared him to a Disney prince, more specifically the beloved Flynn Rider from Tangled. The fans are also loving the exposed forehead look on TaeTae and can't stop swooning over the Sweet Night singer.

Check out how ARMY reacted to V's mullet makeover below:

Kim Taehyung, 23, a living disney prince. pic.twitter.com/xQPiZ8tzJf — mamihoebi on limit (@hoseokygmin_) August 13, 2020

TAEHYUNG STANS???? How are we doing?????? pic.twitter.com/hUeGK2Utvm — blond mullet taehyung (@hazeIvante) August 14, 2020

the hair, the forehead, the eyebrows, the whole kim taehyung??!?!?! POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/gSXsXNFlQn — vjinsus (@taehyungjd_) August 14, 2020

imagine this kim taehyung as your professor pic.twitter.com/RA8H0a5a8o — xia (@vantends) August 14, 2020

We didn't think Mr. Taehyung could get any more handsome than he already is but clearly, we were wrong!

Recently, V made headlines for revealing some details about his first mixtape KTH1. During an OT7 live, Taehyung was asked what his goal was for the remainder of 2020 to which TaeTae revealed it was working on his mixtape while also confessing what a challenge it has been to make music on an individual level. Moreover, Jungkook and Jin hyped their bandmate up by sharing that they've heard some of V' mixtape songs and they're very good.

ALSO READ: Dynamite Group Teaser Photo: BTS is bringing RETRO back; V's beret & J Hope, Jimin's sunglasses steal the show

Meanwhile, BTS has been treating ARMY with one good news after another. Firstly, we have the release of Dynamite which drops on August 21 along with an exciting MV. Moreover, we'll be getting another B-side MV for the upcoming English track which will be out on August 25. Along with a couple of US interviews, BTS will also be performing Dynamite at the 2020 VMAs, which will be their first-ever performance at the award ceremony. The septet has also been nominated for 3 VMAs which includes Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-Pop, all of which are for Map of the Soul: 7's lead single On.

Then, there was the recent announcement about Map of the Soul: ON:E, which is going to be both and online and offline concert taking place on October 10-11. BTS will be performing songs from Map of the Soul: 7 which has ARMY very excited. In a statement on Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled, "Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. Map of the Soul ON:E will be held on October 10 (Sat.) and 11 (Sun.) as a simultaneous online streaming and offline performance event. We look forward to your interest in Map of the Soul ON:E, a one and only “ONline Edition” concert. *Only limited seating will be available for purchase for the offline performances in accordance with government-mandated concert seat distancing measures for COVID-19 prevention. Please stay tuned for additional notices for more detailed information. Thank you."

It was also revealed by Bang Si-hyuk PD at the recently held Big Hit Corporate Briefing that BTS' next album will be coming out in the fourth quarter of 2020. The untitled album is highly-awaited as the members have taken part in all key responsibilities which include producing and album jacket covers. There's also Break The Silence: The Movie which releases in Korea with limited screenings on September 10. The upcoming BTS film may release in India on September 24 but that will depend on whether theatres will reopen in the country by then.

Between all this, we have In the SOOP BTS ver. which is a new variety show that sees BTS going on a week-long healing trip into the woods (Lake 192 in Korea) and reconnecting with themselves as well as a team. The teasers that have come out so far see the members indulge in different hobbies like fishing and painting while they're also up to their old shenanigans and chaos, as witnessed from Bon Voyage's entertaining four seasons. The first episode premieres on JTBC on August 19 and will be made available the next day on Weverse for ARMY to watch.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×