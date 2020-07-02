V aka Taehyung's 'Red King' model avatar in Run BTS leaves America's Next Top Model's Tyra Banks IMPRESSED

Supermodel Tyra Banks has given her seal of approval to BTS member V, whose 'Red King' model avatar in Run BTS' latest episode has ARMY hoping for the handsome singer to have a modelling career. Read below to know more.

While ARMY is waiting with bated breath for the release of BTS' fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, the fandom is being treated right with Run BTS episodes, almost every week. The last 2-3 episodes were dedicated to the theme of Photo Exhibition in which the septet had to indulge in making DIY outfits which will be worn by another member for a customised photoshoot. V got to wear his bestie, Jimin's creation; an oversized plum jacket which was paired with slouchy grey pants that were cropped around the ankles and had patchwork design.

Along with white sneakers, a feathered plum scarf hung low from the Sweet Night singer's neck and a bedazzled red crown was used to give the simple look a more royal effect. RM was in charge of taking Taehyung's photos in Run BTS Ep 106 and the final results were nothing short of majestic. Namjoon's work was made easy thanks to TaeTae's natural charisma while in front of the camera lens. Just like ARMY, even the members were left flustered with V's 'Red King' avatar. A famous personality, who has given the 24-year-old singer her stamp of approval is supermodel Tyra Banks.

The America's Next Top Model creator liked a tweet by an ARMY member @yooinfiresme, who shared Taehyung's photoshoot picture and tweeted, "I can hear @tyrabanks saying, "Fierce!" @BTS_twt" Fans of ANTM know how Tyra's "Fierce" catchphrase is popular and is referenced to a model, who is "amazing, strong and confident." So, "Fierce" is basically TaeTae, in a nutshell. Wouldn't you agree, ARMY?!

Check out Tyra Banks liking V's look in Run BTS' latest episode below:

Step aside models, King V is here to snatch all wigs!

