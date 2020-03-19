V & Jimin act out a K drama scene during visit to Connect, BTS exhibition in New York giving us bromance goals

BTS' latest Bangtan Bomb sees the septet on their visit to the Connect, BTS exhibition in New York. While RM marvels over his favourite artist Antony Gormley and Jungkook deciphers the meaning behind the artwork, V and Jimin act out a dramatic scene in the middle of the New York Clearing.

An initiation put forward by BTS during their Map of the Soul: 7 journey, was Connect, BTS. The global project connected five cities (London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York) and 22 artists while aiming at redefining the relationships between art and music. The last city being New York coincided with the septet's US dates and the Bangtan Boys got to visit the exhibition in the early morning hours. The artwork, which was created by acclaimed artist Antony Gormley, was titled New York Clearing and situated at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3.

New York Clearing is "a quantum drawing countering the Euclidean geometry of architecture with the sweeping vector of a line with beginning or end." In the latest Bangtan Bomb, the boys are seen marveling over the artwork as Jimin notes that Mr. Gormley is one of RM's favourite artists. We can see Namjoon getting giddy as BTS has an interaction with Antony. "I think it means that everything is connected. It is CONNECT after all. This is the embodiment of connection," Jungkook gives his two cents on what he thinks the artwork means.

Watch BTS's Bangtan Bomb at the CONNECT, BTS exhibition in New York below:

Meanwhile, it was V and Jimin who stole the show for us as they acted out a scene, straight out of a K-drama right at the center of the artwork. As Jimin passes by V and asks, "Shall we go in? We meet again here today. Perhaps you and I are connected," Taehyung responds, "Where does it begin and end? I will always be here." The two proceed to shake hands and ultimately give us major bromance goals!

