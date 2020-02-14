Valentine's Day: From To All The Boys to The Notebook; 5 Hollywood romcoms to make date night extra romantic

Here is a list of romantic comedies to make your Valentine's Day date night extra romantic. Read on to check out the list.

The day is finally here! It is time to put an end to all the planning and preparations you have been doing for months to make this Valentine's Day extra special for your beau and just soak in all the love. In case you still don’t have a plan, or your plan A did not work out the way it should have, there is still time to turn this day into something your beau will cherish for years to come. While extravagant gestures, huge teddy bears, chocolates, fancy table-for-two dinners, and exciting trips have their own charm, nothing can beat a cozy day in with your loved one.

Who said it needs to be an expensive affair? Remember, less is more! A screen, a huge bowl of popcorn, some wine, a blanket, a perfect movie to match the tone of this occasion, and your love by your side -- believe it or not -- that’s all need to make this day count. And because nothing celebrates love better than romantic comedies, here a list of rom-coms, you can watch to make your date night extra special.

Pretty Woman

A classic film that never disappoints. No matter how many times you watch it, you will always get the same feeling in your stomach you got the first time you saw Julia Roberts and Richard Gere romancing their heart out. A film that follows our modern-day Cinderella as she finds the love of her life – it cannot get any more romantic.

The Notebook

Do you even know what love is if you haven’t seen The Notebook yet? And if you have already watched the film before, let’s face it, there is no such thing as too much Notebook. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are so good together that you can feel the chemistry on your skin. And above all, it features Ryan Gosling in all his glory, and that is perfection!

Friends With Benefits

If you are looking for a romantic comedy, it does not get better than two friends fooling around only to fall deeply and hopelessly in love with each other. You can’t help but thank the filmmaker who decided to cast Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in film every time you watch it because they are adorable together. It takes you on an emotional roller-coaster and finally drops you off at happily ever after.

The proposal

An executive editor-in-chief of a publishing house falling in love with her assistant in the most unconventional way possible is all we need to reaffirm our belief in love. It also gives a twist to the same old notion of romance and conventional love stories when instead of Ryan’s character, Sandra’s character calls all the shots in the film. It’s the perfect combination of romance and comedy.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

How could we conclude this list without mentioning the obvious? Even though Netflix has released the second instalment of this film, nothing can match the chemistry that Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey shared in the first part. From classmates to soul mates, this movie takes you back to your school days and you can feel the butterflies in your stomach when Noah Centineo’s Peter says, “I am in love with you Lara Jean.”

Happy Valentines Day to You and your special someone!

