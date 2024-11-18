Valerie Bertinelli’s Anxiety Reveal Resonates With Fans: ‘Thank You For Sharing This’

Valerie Bertinelli falls in the category of people who are surely using their platforms in the right way, showcasing their candidness and also relating with people. She recently shared a video on social media that showcased footage of her hand shaking because of anxiety. She wrote a lengthy caption truthfully talking about the same.

Bertinelli took to her Instagram and while showing her hand, she said: “after effects of an anxiety attack fu***ng suck.” In the post’s caption, she mentioned that she experienced an anxiety attack after a very long period.

She added that a few hours ago she cried without any control and her heart felt like it was pounding out of her chest and she was not able to stop shaking. She shared about knowing that she took a chance but she desired to share that because she was quite sure about not being the only one out there who had gone through this experience.

Bertinelli further talked about almost disassociating and focusing only on calming down and searching for any way to a more relaxing and peaceful body. She added, "Because I know it’s just my brain overthinking and catastrophizing, but my body goes into overdrive and I have no control over it. Hours later, as I’m doing my best to meditate and EMDR my way out of this, this is the after-effect that I can’t quite seem to calm all the way yet.”

The actress mentioned her fascination with what the human body is able to do when it's trying to navigate through complicated and overwhelming feelings.

She asked her followers about the after-effects of extreme anxiety taking a bit to calm down. She also asked her followers if they had found out something that was helpful. The actress expressed that she showed her vulnerable side to fans to let them know they were not alone.

Fans have flooded Valerie Bertinelli's post with supportive comments, resonating with her vulnerability. One fan shared, “I call these aftershocks. Been an anxiety sufferer for 30 years. It is literally horrible. So no you're not alone.” Another commented, “Thank you for sharing raw vulnerability. They are debilitating. It can happen even during the happiest moments. Grateful for your posts” A third fan added, “Panic attacks are 100% real & frightening. Feel better & thank you for showing vulnerability.”

