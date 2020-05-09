The Vampire Diaries: 5 Damon and Elena moments that made us fall in love with the couple

Here’s a list of 5 Damon and Elena moments from The Vampire Diaries that made us fall in love with the couple. Check it out.

Even though it broke our hearts when Elena broke up with Stefan to be with his elder brother Damon, let’s face it, we were all secretly rooting for the two to get together. They had this irresistible chemistry from the very beginning that you just could not ignore. And when they finally gave in to their feelings, it was nothing less than fireworks! The all-consuming romance and passion between the two never failed to give us relationship goals. Although the two shared several passionate moments throughout the show, here are 5 Delena moments that we just can’t get over!

Damon confesses his love for Elena and then compels her to forget: It’s the sheer intensity of his love for her that just took out breath away in this particular scene. Even though he loves her to bits, he can’t shake the feeling that he does not deserve her. “I just have to say it once. You just need to hear it. I love you, Elena. And because I love you, I can’t be selfish with you. I don’t deserve you. But my brother does. I wish you didn’t have to forget this. But you do.” And that gentle kiss on her forehead! If that isn’t love, what is?

Damon tells Elena he wants to be human for her: After Elena takes the cure for immortality to become human again in season 6, Damon decided to follow the love of her life and find his own happy ending. “I am taking it. I have been a vampire for a long time, Elena. It’s been a blast. But I would give it up in second to be your husband, your partner, the father of your kids.”

Damon teaches Elena how to feed as a Vampire: This is, beyond doubt, one of the most passionate Delena moments. You can see how the two are a perfect match for each other. He teaches her how to feed on humans without killing them. You can sense the fireworks and see the difference between her relationship with Damon and Stefan.

Elena kisses Damon on his deathbed: That is Elena and Damon’s first kiss. In season 2, Damon is bitten by Tyler Lockwood and his body starts to deteriorate because of the bite. Overwhelmed by her emotions, Elena kisses the dying vampire before Katherine Pierce shows up with the cure.

The romantic summer: Season 4 of the show concludes with Damon and Elena defeating Silas and in Season 5’s first episode, the two can be seen enjoying some quality time together. This is one of the most light-hearted moments of the entire show. They two are happily in love and can’t keep their hands off each other.

