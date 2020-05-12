The Vampire Diaries: 5 Stefan and Elena moments that compelled us to join Team Stelena

5 Stefan and Elena moments in The Vampire Diaries that compelled us to join Team Stelena. Read on to know more.

Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert were perfect together from the very first season. We could feel the chemistry between the two from the moment they laid eyes on each other. They accepted each other for what they were and always had each other’s back. They were head over heels in love and it was evident every time we saw the characters on the screen. It was heartbreaking when Elena decided to leave Stefan for his elder brother Damon.

Even though we did like Elena and Damon together, we still have a soft corner for Stefan and Elena. There was love, a LOT of love, passion, respect and understanding, everything you can ever expect from a relationship. Here’s a list of Stelena moments that defined love for us.

Elena accepted Stefan as a vampire: In season 1, when Elena started putting two and two together, it almost felt like it’s all going to go south once she realised who Stefan was. But the truth about Stefan only made their relationship stronger. While Elena tried to process reality, Stefan was patient with her. He answered all the questions she had about him and tried to make her feel as comfortable as he could.

When initially she admitted that she could not be with him, Stefan respected her decision and stayed away. But she eventually realised that she loved him and could not live without him. Elena stayed by Stefan’s side when he started drinking human blood even though he had turned violent and was unable to control the urge. Even when he almost gave up on himself she did not.

Elena told Stefan she did not want to be a vampire: In Season 2, Damon forcefully fed Elena Vampire's blood to save her from the sacrifice organised by Klaus Mikaelson, Elijah Mikaelson’s bother. After they spent days coming up with a plant to defeat Klaus and save Elena, Damon decided to feed her his vampire blood so that if she died during the sacrifice, she could resurrect as a vampire. Stefan defended Elena’s choice and told Damon that what he did was wrong, he later admitted that he was wanted to turn her too.

Even though Stefan wanted her to be immortal so that they could stay together forever, he understood that it should be Elena’s choice. Later when Elena confessed that she did not want to be a vampire, Stefan consoled her and understood that she had every right to be upset.

When she fed him her blood: When Stefan realised that he was not strong enough to keep Elena safe, he decided to drinking human blood to get stronger. In season 2, inspired by Katherine Pierce, Stefan decided to add small amount of human blood to his diet so that he could learn to control his cravings. He did it for Elena even though he knew how difficult things got the last time he started feeding on humans.

Elena stood by his side during the journey and let him feed on her every day so that she could support him. She decided that if Stefan was going to drink human blood it would be hers. Stefan did not refuse the offer because he knew as long as it was Elena, he would know when to stop. Drinking her blood helped him control his hunger for human blood.

Stefan never used compulsion on Elena: From the very beginning, Stefan decided to not use his powers on Elena. He never wanted to force Elena into loving him and wanted to keep Elena away from his vampire side. He even gave her the beautiful vervain necklace in season 1 to keep her away from any kind of vampire compulsion. This also kept Damon from compelling her.

Even after Elena realised what the necklace did, Stefan never compelled her for anything. On various occasions in the show when Elena decided to defy Stefan or Damon, we would secretly wish Stefan would just compel her into doing what he said, but he never did. Out of love and respect, he always prioritised her choice and let her make her own decision.

Stefan around Elena’s friends and family: The best part about their relationship, apart from their innocent yet extremely passionate chemistry, was the way Stefan behaved around Elena’s friends and family. Since he loved Elena, he couldn’t help but love and protect the people around her. He was always there for Elena’s brother Jeremy, especially when he was going through his emotional phase and wanted to become a vampire. He was the same with Bonnie and Elena’s aunt Jenna.

Even before Stefan and Caroline started dating, he was very kind to her. He stood by her side when Katherine converted her into a vampire and Caroline as struggling with her new lifestyle. He taught her how to feed on animals and he taught her how to control her urges.

