The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev reunites with former co star Paul Wesley for a playdate with his puppy

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley just had a mini The Vampire Diaries reunion. The duo met up for a play date with Paul’s puppy and his wife Ines de Ramon. See the picture from their reunion below.
The Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have reunited once again, and this time for an adorable and fun puppy play date. The 31-year-old actress shared a group photo of her and dog Mrs. Maverick with Paul, his wife Ines de Ramon and their dog on Instagram. “hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks #puppyplaydate,” Nina captioned the shot with a funny pun.

 

She added another in the comments, writing, “a Dobrev and Do(g)brev Wesley sandwich.” The last time Paul and Nina publicly reunited was to address rumors of their feud on the set of The Vampire Diaries.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

hard to teach a buncha old dawgs new tricks #puppyplaydate

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

After a story was published saying that the two did not get along on the hit CW show, Nina and Paul both spoke about their past issues and how they have moved on and genuinely became friends during filming. 

 

In case you missed it, in October 2019, Nina revealed on the Directionally Challenged Podcast with Candice King and Kayla Ewell, that she and Paul actually didn’t get along when the show first started. “Paul and I didn’t get along at the beginning of the show. I respected Paul Wesley; I didn’t like Paul Wesley. I remember everyone would walk up to me after the show aired and they’d be like, ‘Are you and Paul dating in real life?’ because everyone thought that we had such good chemistry. I realize now that there’s a fine line between love and hate and we despised each other so much that it read as love. We really just didn’t get along the first maybe five months of shooting.”

 

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev REVEALS who she’d pick between Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley

Credits :Instagram, Directionally Challenged Podcast

