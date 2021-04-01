The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev shares a hilarious throwback selfie with Deepika Padukone

The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev just shared a throwback selfie with her xXx: Xander cage co-star and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. Scroll down to see it!

The Vampire Diaries and Bulgarian actress Nina Dobrev first met Bollywood superstar on the sets of their film xXx: The Return of Xander Age, and since then there has been no looking back for the duo. Nina, Deepika and Ruby Rose (who also starred in the film), often took to Instagram to share the fun moments they spent on the sets. While Nina and Deepika had a blast on the sets of the film, the two have not connected since then, but that doesn’t stop them from reminiscing about their sweet past and friendship.

Today, Nina took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with Deepika. The two could be seen dressed up in their Xander Cage character outfits. For the unversed, Nina plays a character named Becky, while Deepika plays a character called Serena Unger in the film. The photo that Nina reshared was originally taken back in April 2016 by Nina, at the time, Nina wrote on Instagram: “Deepika and I as our on screen alter egos. "Becky" the Tech Nerd and "Serena" the films female badass. @deepikapadukone #XXXtheMovie”

Deepika isn’t the only Indian celebrity Nina hangs out with, back in December 2020, the Vampire Diaries alum shared a picture with global icon and Nick Jonas. Back then, Dobrev got in on the latest Instagram Stories trend of 'Post a pic...' in which her followers would DM her a scenario and she'd have to share a snap in accordance to that. When a fan asked Dobrev to post a picture of herself with Priyanka Chopra, the 31-year-old actress shared a gem from the Met Gala after-party. The selfie posted didn't just feature the two gorgeous women but also included the dapper Jonas Brother in it. The trio is seen cuddling up close for the selfie and are literally sparkling like diamonds.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone strikes a pose with xXx co-stars Nina Dobrev and Donnie Yen!

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×