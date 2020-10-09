Vampire Diaries co stars Paul Wesley & Matthew Davis get into a Twitter argument over Vice Presidential debate

Vampire Diaries co-stars Paul Wesley and Matthew Davis recently got into a brawl over Mike Pence at the Vice Presidential debate and Donald Trump.

Vampire DIaries stars were making waves on social media again! “Alaric” was trending after the Vice Presidential debate and it seems to be because of a Twitter back and forth between Vampire Diaries co-stars Paul Wesley and Matthew Davis (who played Alaric Saltzman on The CW show).

It all started when Matthew tweeted, “It’d be nice if the moderator would stop interrupting Pence and let him finish his point.” Paul responded directly, writing, “It would also be nice if pence answered the question he was originally asked rather than deflecting.”

paul wesley out here dragging matt davis right now, the hero we needed pic.twitter.com/qhfS6HrNHk — kins (@kanejskaz) October 8, 2020

Matthew quote tweeted that post and added, “Paul likes to vote for criminals and losers, just like he did in 2016. Your opinion on the matter carries little weight as far as I’m concerned. Next.” Paul then quickly clarified, “You’re mistaken! I didn’t vote for Trump in 2016.” Paul then wrote, “Alaric drank some vervain he’s losing it.” Vervain is a herb from the show that would weaken vampires.

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev reunites with former co-star Paul Wesley for a playdate with his puppy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×