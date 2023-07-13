Vampire Diaries' fame Kat Graham parts ways with fiancé Darren Genet a year after engagement; see post

Kat Graham , The Vampire Diaries actor has announced her breakup with producer and fiancé Darren Genet after one year of engagement. The Vampire Diaries actress made a post on her Twitter and Instagram accounts to break the news. She made the announcement in a heartfelt note.

Kat Graham announces separation with longtime partner a year after engagement

Graham, who is a singer, actor, and dancer, on Wednesday, June 12, informed the world about the heartbreaking news. She and her partner of 6 years have decided to go their separate ways. The actress wrote on Twitter, "Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together," she added, "The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life."

Kat also posted a similar message on her Instagram page topped off by a red heart emoji.

Kat Graham and Darren Genet’s private engagement in Mexico

The couple had discreetly gotten engaged in Mexico last year on Darren Genet's birthday, according to The People Magazine. An insider at the time told the magazine, "Kat is deeply in love and couldn't be more joyful."

The now ex-couple had first started dating in 2017 while keeping a low profile and posting about each other on their social media once in a while. Coincidentally, both Garret and Genet worked on the superhit Vampire Diaries series. The actor is known for playing Bonnie Benett, who was the kick-arse best friend of the main character Elena, and Genet, a director and producer, also contributed to the series as a director.

Though according to a source that talked to The People magazine, the two had not met during working on the CW series.

The couple made their first public appearance together on the red carpet at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra event in December 2021. The occasion served as a tribute to jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Meanwhile, Kat Graham seems to be moving on and focusing on her career and activism. With a new sneak peek of what's coming up for her, she's dropped a few hints along the way about a new album.

The actor has been vocal about her activism for Refugees. Recently attending Collision Conference, Kat posted a picture of herself at the event and wrote, "Our discussion at the event covered vital topics like climate change, digital inclusion, and empowering refugees in their journey to rebuild their lives." She continued, "It's crucial to address the barriers caused by limited technology access and online protection in the digital age."

