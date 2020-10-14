The Vampire Diaries: Fans go WILD as Nina Dobrev posts photo with ex Ian Somerhalder and co star Paul Wesley

The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev recently shared a throwback photo from the sets of the show, which featured the actress with her ex-boyfriend Ian Somerhalder and co-star Paul Wesley.

The Vampire Diaries alumni Nina Dobrev recently took to her Instagram to share a #FlashbackFriday picture with co-star and ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder. The picture which seemed to be from The Vampire Diaries sets featured Paul Wesley along with Nina and Ian. Shortly after Nina took her #FBF post live, The Vampire Diaries fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the actress’ comment section with their reactions to the nostalgic post. Some fans also inquired if Nina was collaborating with Ian for a new project.

While one fan quipped: “Nina Dobrev just posted this and tagged Ian omg (I know he has a wife but still)”, another added: “OMG, Nina and Ian. My heart literally skipped a beat, How I wish they were together. Probably one of the most incredible duos of all time. Their relationship was the best. I miss them on TV.” One fan also joked by saying: “Nina Dobrev decided to kill us all and I'm not complaining.”

For the unversed, The Vampire Diaries co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder dated for three years and decided to call it quits in 2013. Even though their relationship did not work out, the actors continued to play each other's love interest on the show before Nina decided to quit the series after its 6th season.

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev reunites with former co-star Paul Wesley for a playdate with his puppy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×