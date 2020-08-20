  1. Home
The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev REVEALS who she’d pick between Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley

Nina Dobrev was recently asked if she’d pick Ian Somerhalder or Paul Wesley from the trio’s former show The Vampire Diaries, and her response will leave you in splits. Scroll down to find out what she said.
August 20, 2020
Nina Dobrev‘s comment asking her a The Vampire Diaries question is going viral and fans are loving it. It all started when E! News posted an Instagram photo featuring Nina‘s former co-stars Ian Somerhalder, who she once dated, and Paul Wesley. E! captioned the photo, “POV: You’re Elena on #TheVampireDiaries. Who are you choosing?”

 

They then tagged Nina and asked her to weigh in directly on the debate. Nina commented by saying ‘@enews the bourbon’ in the replies, and fans couldn’t help but love it. Responses included, “LMAO POP OFF,” “that’s what we call an unbothered queen,” and laughing face emojis. Co-star Paul saw Nina‘s comment and playfully responded by saying “@nina Excellent choice. Ages well.”

 

In case you missed it, Ian and Paul had a nostalgic Twitter exchange last week that left fans nostalgic! It all started after someone on Twitter shared a video of her teenage daughter crying hysterically after watching the death of Paul‘s character Stefan Salvatore. “I felt the same way kiddo! But then I realized oh wait, I just saw him yesterday… He’s still alive;) XO Damon,” Ian tweeted in response to the video. Paul replied to Ian‘s tweet just minutes later and said, “You cried then as well but for the opposite reason.”

 

It has been over three years since the series finale of The Vampire Diaries aired but the hit drama still has a cult following especially amongst teenagers. If you want to see what the fuss is about, you can catch all of the show’s episodes on Netflix.

 

 

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

