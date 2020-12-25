The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev shares a gorgeous throwback Met Gala selfie with Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram Stories to treat fans with a bewitching selfie of herself featuring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas which was clicked during a Met Gala after-party.

It was back during Met Gala 2019 when fans were treated with and slaying it on the red carpet and mingling during the prestigious fashion event. Moreover, the two tore the house down during an after-party, which was also attended by PeeCee's darling husband Nick Jonas and DP's XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Nina Dobrev.

Speaking of Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries star got in on the latest Instagram Stories trend of 'Post a pic...' in which her followers would DM her a scenario and she'd have to share a snap in accordance to that. When a fan asked Dobrev to post a picture of herself with Priyanka Chopra, the 31-year-old actress shared a gem from the Met Gala after-party. The selfie posted didn't just feature the two gorgeous women but also had the dapper Jonas Brother in it. The trio is seen cuddling up close for the selfie and are literally sparkling like diamonds.

Check out Nina Dobrev, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' bewitching selfie from a Met Gala 2019 after-party below:

How we wish we were a fly on that wall!

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas on working with Priyanka Chopra during quarantine period: It's a family business at this point

Meanwhile, speaking of Nickyanka, Priyanka and Nick are currently in London as the former is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Text For You alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Moreover, the couple is celebrating Christmas in the UK as well.

As for Chopra's other projects, her latest outing We Can Be Heroes releases today on Christmas day while The White Tiger releases on January 22, 2021. Jonas' next film is Chaos Walking alongside Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland which is slated to release on March 5, 2021.

Credits :Nina Dobrev Instagram

