Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley says he’s Justin Bieber’s dad after seeing their resemblance; Nina Dobrev REACTS

Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley recently joked about being Justin Bieber’s father after seeing their uncanny resemblance, his co-star Nina Dobrev also reacted to Paul’s comment and claimed she’s the mom.
17726 reads Mumbai
Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley recently joked about his and singer Justin Bieber’s alikeness. Paul jokes about being Justin’s dad after one news outlet pointed out that the two look so much alike! Just a few days ago, E! News highlighted photos of them via Instagram and wrote, “We know Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber aren’t the same person but have we ever seen them in a room together?” Paul then commented, “He’s my son.” The comment has received over 26,000 likes at this time!

 

Well, then Paul‘s The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev chimed in and claimed she’s Justin‘s mom and the famous singer is their love child! Justin Bieber is yet to comment on the post since he’s keeping busy. If you missed it, the singer recently performed at the People’s Choice Awards 2020. The 26-year-old singer took to the stage for a performance at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

 

While on stage, Justin performed his two newest songs, starting off first with Lonely before transitioning into his song Holy. Right after his performance, it was announced that Justin had won the award for The Male Artist of 2020!

 

ALSO READ: The Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev reunites with former co star Paul Wesley for a playdate with his puppy

Credits :People’s Choice Awards, Getty Images, E! News, Instagram

