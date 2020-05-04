The Vampire Diaries: From shocking cast details to a different ending; 5 lesser known facts about the series

From shocking cast details to creators planning a totally different ending for the show, here’s a list of 5 lesser known facts about The Vampire Diaries. Check it out.

Even though a lot of us might not admit that we watch The Vampire Diaries, the show continues to be our guilty pleasure. Thanks to its engaging plot line and stunning star cast, the romantic horror teen drama series enjoys a loyal fan base and we just can’t stop gushing about the show. More than an entertaining watch, the series is an escape for the fans who love to venture into a world full of vampires, werewolves, and various other supernatural beings.

The show is a perfect blend of romance, drama, horror, and brutal murders. This show is a must-watch for all the fiction fans out there. However, to the non-fiction fans, the series can seem a little silly and unreal. But that’s exactly what we like about the show, it takes us far away from the real world. The popular show concluded after successfully running for eight seasons (171 episodes). It first aired on the television in 2009 and the finale episode was released on March 10, 2017.

The show was such a big hit that after the last season of the series concluded, its fans started demanding another season. And it was recently reported that the makers of the show are planning its renewal. Before the creators treat us to a brand new season, here’s a list of some lesser-known facts about the show.

Elena Gilbert was almost played by someone else: Can you imagine someone else playing the popular role in the show? Ever since the show came out, the rumours suggested that that High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale was in talks to join the series as Elena, but that did not work out. Reportedly, Jessica Simpson's sister Ashlee was also approached with the role but it was finally played by Nina Dobrev. Needless to say, she absolutely owned the character.

The creators initially passed on the idea of the show: It is impossible for the fans of the show to imagine a world without The Vampire Diaries. During an interview with The Independent, the show's creator Kevin Williamson revealed that he almost turned down the show because he thought the story was a Twilight rip-off. “In the beginning when I read it, I didn't want to be involved with it because I felt it was a sort of Twilight rip-off. The premise was exactly the same: girl falls in love with a vampire, and I felt that it had been done and that nobody was going to do another vampire story,” he said.

The American supernatural teen drama series has been developed by Kevin and Julie Plec. The show is based on the popular book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. During the interview, Kevin mentioned that changed his mind and decided to create the show after reading the book series.

The creators planned a very different ending for the series: During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin and June revealed that they had a very different ending planned for the show. in the finale episode, Damon Salvatore (played by Ian Somerhalder) gave the last ever “Hello, brother" to his on-screen brother Stefa (played by Paul Wesley). Kevin, however, revealed that “The original version was ‘Oh, I see they have hero hair in heaven,'” he said. “Then they hugged,” Kevin added. But that did not make it to the final cut because June decided that she ended needed to be emotional.

Ian Somerhalder was initially uncomfortable with his character Damon Salvatore story arc: The actor was pissed about Damon turning good. During an interview with Daily Spice, the actor had admitted that he wasn’t sure if turning his character into a good guy was a great idea. However, he mentioned that the actor eventually realised it was the right thing to do according to the storyline.

Tyler Lockwood wasn't supposed to be a main character: Played by Michael Trevino in the show, Tyler Lockwood wasn’t originally going to be one of the main characters in the series. Creator Julie told The Hollywood Reporter that the makers had initially decided to feature Tyler as a supporting actor. However, as the series progressed and the storyline evolved, they decided to bump the character up.

Reportedly, the creators have now decided to renew the Television series with a set of fresh actors reprising the iconic roles. The filming of the show will start once the ongoing coronavirus crisis fades away and life gets back to normal. The series will return 3 years after the last season concluded back in 2017.



