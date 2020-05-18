The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder shares sweet birthday tribute for wife Nikki Reed: You are superwoman

The Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder posted a gushing birthday tribute for his wife Nikki Reed. Check it out.

Ian Somerhalder gave the best tribute to his wife Nikki Reed on her birthday. The Vampire Diaries actor professed his undying love for The Twilight Saga actress in the sweetest birthday note. In the post, he praised the 32-year-old for being the perfect wife and mother to their son. Ian shared a series of beautiful pictures of his wife and thanked her for supporting him and being by his side in everything he does and tries to accomplish in life.

Calling his wife a superwoman Ian wrote, “Nik. Where to begin - I’m so inspired by you as a mother, a business owner, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a friend. You hold down the fort like a BOSS. You’re the only person I know who can be a full-time mom while running your own company while keeping numerous other jobs ON TOP of devoting your time and energy to my chaotic life work -foundation etc. The list goes on...YOU are superwoman,” he wrote.

The 41-year-old actor married Nikki in a secret wedding ceremony in April 2015 and welcomed their son, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in 2017. In some of the pictures he shared, Nikki can be seen with their son. Since Ian likes to keep his personal life away from the spotlight and has not yet posted a picture of his son online, the photos do not feature his baby boy’s face.

“We don’t need to go into it because Instagram will only let me type so much but the list is long! You are simply incredible and my mind is blown by everything you are. You’ve taught me so much through your generosity and ability to love like no other,” Ian added. The actress recently launched her sustainable jewelry company, BaYou With Love. Meanwhile, in 2010, the V Wars actor founded the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which works to empower, educate, and collaborate with people and projects to positively impact the planet and its creatures.

Appreciating his wife for supporting him and inspiring him, the actor wrote, “For years now I’ve been running around the world working like a mad man building companies and trying to make the world a better place through our philanthropy. and you have supported my every step. I could’ve never done this without you and I promise it’ll all be worth it soon. YOU have encouraged me and remained such a strong pillar of wisdom and power; I have such immense gratitude for YOU.”

He concluded his post by wishing his baby mama a happy birthday. “I know this has not been easy on you, you amazing human being. You’ve created so much space for me to grow and dream, so now it’s your turn. Happy Birthday, Happy Mother’s Day, Happy 32. You are a maverick, a powerhouse, and an inspiration. I can’t wait to celebrate you today and every day, Love, Ian/Baby Daddy,” he wrote.

Ian and Nikki started seeing each other in 2014 and after dating for about 6 months, Ian popped the big question in 2015, and Nikki said yes. Back then, a source told Us Weekly that the two had always been attracted to each other and when they finally admitted their feelings for each other, they instantly fell in love. The insider suggested that the two have a lot in common and are a perfect match for each other. “They believe in the same things. They are dedicated to their work and helping others,” the source said about the loved up couple.

They exchanged the vows in a secret ceremony in Topanga, California, and then enjoyed a lengthy honeymoon in Mexico. They announced the pregnancy news in May 2017. Ian posted a stunning picture of himself kissing Nikki’s baby bump and shared the news with his 17 million followers on Instagram. “In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives,” he wrote in the caption.

