The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev & BF Shaun White's friends think they are a perfect match for THIS reason

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's friends think the love birds are a perfect match for each other. Read on to know more.

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Olympic gold medallist Shaun White have been dating for a few months and their friends think they are great for each other. A source close to the couple recently opened up about the two and stated that both Nina and Shaun’s friends are rooting for the couple. The insider told People that they are perfect for each other because they have a lot in common. The source revealed that their relationship caught their friends by surprise initially, but they eventually realised that they make a ‘lot of sense’ together.

“They’re both goofy and have a similar sense of humour and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common,” the source said about the couple. Before Shaun, Nina was romantically linked with screenwriter-director Grant Mellon, but the two decided to call it quits in 2019. On the other hand, Shaun was in a relationship with American singer Sarah Barthel. The 31-year-old Hollywood actress and the 33-year-old American snowboarder are currently social distancing together amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Just earlier this week, Nina took to social media and shared stunning sun-kissed pictures of herself. In the caption, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she pretended she was on a vacation in Cabo, Mexico, with her pooch, while hanging out in her backyard. She looked stunning in a multi-colored crocheted bikini as she smiled brightly for the camera.

“I’m sick of being inside. So guess what… I told @mrs.maverick that today, since it’s Cinco De Mayo, WE’RE GOING TO CABO!!! [Luckily, she doesn’t know the difference between Mexico and the backyard] #wishfulquarantinetravels #tacotuesday,” the caption read. Considering the love birds are quarantining together, it is possible that Shaun was the one who captured the beautiful pictures.

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks break up? Split rumours spark after actor's recent Instagram activity

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×