The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev dyes her hair purple but there is a catch

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev decided to colour her black locks purple.

Forget painting the town red, Nina Dobrev is painting quarantine purple. The Vampire Diaries star has always sported a black hairdo. The actress has flaunted her black long locks time and again. However, the actress decided to add a hue of purple to her life with the help of her locks. In a recent Instagram post, the actress revealed she dyed her hair purple to join the "#QuaranTINT" trend on Instagram. The actress shared two pictures to reveal her new hair colour, however, it is not evident.

Given the density of her natural black colour, it seems like the purple colour couldn't stick to the locks properly thus the colour did not stand out. "I joined the #QuaranTINT crew with PURPLE hair!... kinda. If you squint really hard you can sorta see it. The split ends are looking fly AF too, if you ask me..." she captioned the two photos.

Check out the photos below:

Over the weekend, the actress took a walk down the memory lane and shared a picture on the occasion of Mother's Day. She shared a series of heartwarming photos with her mother to wish her. The actress also wished herself on the occasion for she is a dog mother. Sharing two photos with her pooch watching the sunset, she said, "Puppies and sunsets. What more could I ask for? # Happy(dog)MothersDayToMeeeeee".

Check out the post below:

The 31-year-old actress is currently quarantined with her boyfriend Shaun White amid the Coronavirus crisis. The two have been together for a few months now.

