The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev flaunts her sun kissed bikini body; Pretends to be on vacay amid lockdown

Just like us, Nina Dobrev is also trying out different tricks to make social distancing fun. The Vampire Diaries star, who is currently practicing social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, took to social media and shared stunning sun-kissed pictures of herself. In the caption, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she pretended she was on a vacation in Cabo, Mexico, with her pooch, while hanging out in her backyard. She looked stunning in a multi coloured crocheted bikini as she smiled brightly for the camera.

In the caption, Dobrev admitted that she tricked herself and her dog into inking that they were celebrating Cinco De Mayo in Mexico. However, the happy pictures prove that they did not mind hanging out in the backyard. “I’m sick of being inside. So guess what… I told @mrs.maverick that today, since it’s Cinco De Mayo, WE’RE GOING TO CABO!!! [Luckily, she doesn’t know the difference between Mexico and the backyard] #wishfulquarantinetravels #tacotuesday,” Nina wrote alongside the pictures, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun on a lounge chair while cuddling her fluffy friend.

Check out Nina Dobrev's post here:

In the comment section, the fans showered Nina with lot of love. “Your smile is the most beautiful thing that I ever saw,” a fan wrote. “Lol I love your bathing suit and your pup and you,” another fan commented. “You two are the cutest duo this world has ever seen. Have an amazing day!” a third follower remarked,” another Instagram user wrote. “Hope your staying safe! Your smile just makes me smile. Sending so much love to you!” another fan wrote.

