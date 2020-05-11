The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev gets nostalgic; Posts throwback pictures with mama on Mother’s Day

The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev got nostalgic and posted throwback pictures with her mama on Mother’s Day. Check it out.

Nina Dobrev took a trip down the memory lane and posted throwback pictures from her childhood to wish her mama on Mother’s Day. The Vampire Diaries star took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures with her mother Michaela Constantine. “Ever wondered where I got it from? Animal lover… cocktail enthusiast…” she wrote on the pictures. I one of the photos, Nina can be seen wearing a Christmas sweater and embracing her mother, and the other one features her mother riding a horse.

Dobrev also posted a picture where she can be seen enjoying a relaxing cocktail with Michaela. She then took to her main Insta feed and posted a few more pictures. The first two pictures feature Michaela holding a young Nina in her arms as they happily pose for the camera. And the next picture is a selfie of the mother-daughter duo. “I got it from my mama #HappyMothersDay,” she wrote in the caption alongside the beautiful pictures.

Check out the posts here:

The 31-year-old actress is currently practising social distancing with her boyfriend Shaun White amid the ongoing Coronavirus. The two have been dating for a few months now. A source recently told People that Nina and Shaun’s friends think the two are perfect for each other and are rooting for the couple. The insider stated that Hollywood star and the 33-year-old American snowboarder have a lot in common. “They’re both goofy and have a similar sense of humour and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common,” the source mentioned.

