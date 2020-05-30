The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev gives BF Shaun White a quarantine makeover; Makes romance Insta official

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev recently gave her boyfriend Shaun White a quarantine haircut and made their romance Instagram official. Check it out.

After sparking a lot of rumours, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have made their relationship social media official. The Hollywood actress (31) and the American Olympian (33) are currently practicing social distancing together. The two recently made their debut as a couple on Instagram by sharing posts of Nina giving the snowboarder a quarantine haircut. “Adding to resume: hairdresser," Nina wrote in the caption alongside her photo with White. She shared Shaun’s before and after look with her 19 million followers.

Nina can be seen standing behind her boyfriend with a pair of scissors in her hand. The second one is a boomerang of Nina holding the large amount of hair she had cut. She also posted a time-lapse video of the entire haircut session. Shaun too shared his new look on his Insta handle. He shared the time lapse video in his post and mentioned her in his caption. He revealed that Nina volunteered to cut his hair after his hairdresser refused to.

Check out the posts here:

“My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did,” he wrote alongside his photo. Amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Nina and Shaun have been spending a lot of time together. The two have been dating for a few months now, and according to an insider, their friends think the two are a perfect match for each other. Just earlier this month, a source close to the couple opened up about the two and stated that both Nina and Shaun’s friends are rooting for them. The insider told People they have a lot in common and make a “lot of sense” together.

Credits :Instagram

