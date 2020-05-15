The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev poses with penguins in throwback posts from her South Africa trip

The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev shared a series of throwback posts from her trip to South Africa. Check it out.

Nina Dobrev recently got nostalgic about the good old days when she could step out of her house and take a trip to South Africa without a care in the world. The Vampire Diaries actress, who is currently practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, took to Instagram to share a series of throwback posts from her chill getaway. She posted a couple of pictures and a video in which she can be seen having the time of her life.

In most of the pictures, the 31-year-old actress can be seen posing with penguins and soaking the sun in a black and white bathing suit on a beautiful beech. In the caption, Nina joked about matching her bathing suit with the penguins. “No, I did not plan my bathing suit to match the penguins, that’s a preposterous accusation .......... [ Yes, I absolutely did, this was not a coincidence ] #RollingWithMyHomies #Twinning,” she wrote alongside a picture of her with two penguins.

Check out the posts:

Meanwhile, Dobrev recently opened up about what she is doing to pass her time at home during the COVID 19 lockdown. Nina mentioned that since she can’t go out, she is spending a lot of time in her backyard. She is also meditating and reading a lot of books to keep herself occupied. She said she always wanted to get into meditation and could never make out time for it. But now that she is not following a hectic work schedule, she has all the time to add new activities to her life.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are all hearts for each other in Residente's romantic music video

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×