Vampire: Olivia Rodrigo releases new single, netizens think she's dissing ex-boyfriends Adam Faze and Zack Bia

Olivia Rodrigo has officially begun her new musical era and it's dark, grungy, and different from her previous album. While fans of the popstar are loving the new track, they have also noticed how the lyrics refer to a boyfriend who was older than her and used her. Netizens think Adam Faze and Zack Bia are the two potential names the song could be dissing.

Olivia Rodrigo releases new single titled Vampire

Rodrigo released her new single Vampire on June 30, 2023, after teasing the song and her upcoming album titled Guts on June 13. The singer posted a black-and-white cover art of the new single to tease its release. The singer donned a dark lipstick, winged eyeliner, and two purple band-aids on her neck showcasing a vampire fang wound being covered. The music video for Vampire is directed by Petra Collins, who also directed the video for Good 4 U, a hit track from the Grammy Award-winning songwriter's successful debut album Sour.

What do the lyrics of Vampire say?

The lyrics of Rodrigo's song read, "Hate to give the satisfaction askin' how you're doing now / How's the castle built off people you pretend to care about?" The song further says, "I see the parties and the diamonds sometimes when I close my eyes / Six months of torture that you sold as some forbidden paradise." Vampire continues, "The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh / Bloodsucker, famefucker / Bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire." Rodrigo sings the guy is a convincing liar and does so without flinching.

Fans think Vampire is a diss at Adam Faze or Zack Bia

The lyrics further add, "Went for me and not her / Cause girls your age know better" and continue, "You can't love anyone / Cause that would mean you had a heart." Rodrigo's song basically refers to an older ex-boyfriend who used her for fame. Even though she has not confirmed who it's about, fans are making their own theories. Adam Faze and Zack Bia are the two options fans think Vampire could be referring to. Two years back, when Rodrigo was 18, she was spotted with producer Adam Faze, who was 24 years old at the time.

The singer was then said to be dating producer Zack Bia when she was 19 years old and he was 26. One user tweeted, "thats crazy that olivia rodrigo and adam faze were 'confirmed' official on june 29th 2 years ago at the space jam event at universal and she released vampire today on JUNE 29TH." Another said, "can't tell whether vampire is about adam faze or zack bia cause they were both way older than her and both creepy."

A third wrote, "olivia is dissing zack bia in vampire cause she just turned 18 when they started dating omg." A fourth commented, "not olivia rodrigo and madison beer dropping songs about being traumatized by the same guy. keep zack bia away from these girls!!!" referring to Beer's song Selfish which is also rumored to be about Zack Bia. A fourth made the same reference and joked, "day 9272919 of zack bia inspiring the best heartbreak music."

