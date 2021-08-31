Van Jones calls Kim Kardashian linkup rumours ‘absurd’; Jokes ‘It probably wasn’t flattering for her’

Van Jones, who was linked to reality TV star Kim Kardashian after her split from Kanye West, recently reacted to how the rumours affected his life. The CNN political commentator, author, and lawyer--Jones was one of the many names in the running of Kim’s potential new matches suggested by the media outlets.

Turns out that Van actually thought about him and Kim were “absurd”. In a chat with Page Six, Jones said: “I never made any comments about the rumors of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd. It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her.”

Kim previously opened up about the dating rumors too during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion. She said of the rumor about Van: “Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you.’”

In other news, Kim Kardashian recently made an appearance at ex-husband Kanye West’s third listening event for his album Donda. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder appeared on stage in a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress. Kim walked in just minutes after Kanye lit himself on fire while walking around the stage. After the event where the duo shared magical moments, an insider spoke to US Weekly and revealed that despite their separation, the rapper couldn’t have been happier to have Kim participate in the event. “He was smiling so hard you could feel his energy radiate as he was looking at her. If you watch the video from the [event], you will see he said, ‘You look pretty.'” the eyewitness added.

