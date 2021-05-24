Van Jones says Kim Kardashian is going to be an 'unbelievable attorney' amid their dating rumours

Van Jones opened up about what Kim Kardashian's future as a lawyer looks like and had nothing but praises to offer.

Kim Kardashian has been focussing on making a career in law and has been particularly working hard on the same amid her divorce with Kanye West. Looks like even before Kardashian becomes a lawyer, she is receiving high praises and recommendations from those close to her. Recently, CNN host Van Jones opened up about what he thought about Kim's future in law is going to look like and had nothing but praises to offer for her.

While recent rumours suggested that Kim and Van were dating, nothing has been confirmed yet. Although, one can surely see that Jones is already singing praises for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As for Kim's law career, Jones is well-informed about her progress since she has been apprenticing at his criminal justice reform non-profit, Dream Corps JUSTICE.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Jones opened up about how Kim's future as a lawyer. Speaking about how the Kardashian has been drawing inspiration from her father, Robert Kardashian, who was also a lawyer, Jones said, "Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer."

"Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up, so I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney. She's already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice", he further added.

Previously, it was mentioned by Kim's mother Kris Jenner in an interview that amid divorce, the model has been keeping her focus on studying to pass the bar exam.

