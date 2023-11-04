Vanderpump Rules 11 first look: Ariana Madix ACCUSES Tom Sandoval of trying to kill her dog, says her 'lawyer will be dealing' with him

With the scandalous drama that the last season of Vanderpump Rules provided with the cheating scandal between Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss, the upcoming season of the reality series has been one of the most awaited. Fans have been intrigued to see the change in dynamic between the cast now that everything is out in the open.

For the unversed, Sandoval cheated on Madix and their nine-year-long relationship with Leviss, and the truth came to light in the last season. The drama led to a lot of social media coverage and was dubbed Scandoval. Madix broke up with him and Sandoval and Leviss were called out not only by the cast members but also by netizens across the world. Now, the first look of season 11 has been released, and here's what fans can expect.

Vanderpump Rules 11 first look: Aftermath of Scandoval

The first peek at season 11 of Vanderpump Rules was unveiled at the BravoCon 2023 panel recently. The video showed James Kennedy drawing a literal line in the sand dividing which of the cast members were on Madix's side and which were on Sandoval's after the explosive affair drama. While both of them are a part of the upcoming season despite the scandal, Leviss has not filmed for the season and is not expected to return to the Bravo show.

Vanderpump Rules 11: Ariana Madix accuses Tom Sandoval of trying to kill her dog

When Scheana Shay was spotted hugging Sandoval, Katie Maloney told her, "If you're going to be friends with him, [Ariana] is going to f*cking cut you off, so think about your next move very carefully." The first look then showcases an interaction between the two exes as Madix accuses Sandoval and threatens him with legal action. "Ruin my life, my home, and then f*cking attempt to kill my dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you," she stated.

Meanwhile, at the panel, the installment was described as tough, sad, surprising, hard, and bewildering by the cast members. Madix said, "I know what filming was like for me, it was weird, it was strange, it was difficult... I knew I was gonna have some very strong and ultimately negative feelings but I think if anything, the last year has shown me I can do hard things — and it was hard, but we did it." She is currently enjoying her stint on DWTS 32.

Madix is a part of the eight remaining pairings on the celebrity dance reality series Dancing with the Stars. She has been busy performing, rehearsing, and living it up on the show but is clear about what things mean on the Sandoval front. "It's tough but no we're not gonna be acquaintances or friends, no thanks," she explained, referring to any potential equation with Sandoval after the drama. Sandoval and Leviss also broke up months after the drama.

