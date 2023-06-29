Vanderpump Rules 11: Which of the cast has been confirmed for upcoming season? Here's everything we know

American reality television series Vanderpump Rules received massive viewership and worldwide attention ever since the cheating scandal revolving around Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss came to light. For the unversed, Sandoval cheated on Madix, her girlfriend of nine years, with their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. Fans of the show have been wondering if any of the three will be returning after Scandoval.

Now with the filming of the upcoming eleventh season officially having started, here's what we know about which cast members will be returning to Vanderpump Rules in the aftermath of the dramatic and much-publicized cheating scandal between Madix, Sandoval, and Leviss, and whether any of the three will be a part of it again. Continue reading to know more.

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix feels 'sense of freedom' now that she isn't Tom Sandoval's 'advisor' and 'sounding board'

Vanderpump Rules 11 starts filming

The upcoming eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules has officially started filming. After a short break, the reality series has resumed filming on June 28, 2023, and speculations about which cast members will be returning are doing the rounds. Lala Kent has been confirmed to be a part of season eleven and was experiencing anxiety prior to the start of filming. During an Amazon live, Kent said, "We start filming on Wednesday and it's like giving me anxiety."

She added, "They sent us what our schedule may look like, it's subject to change. And I'm just like, 'Oh, we're like really in it again. We usually have so much time to just kind of process... things change a lot. But it's like, nope." While most of the cast is returning, not everyone has signed the contract yet despite filming having resumed. Tom Sandoval is confirmed to be returning to the popular Bravo reality series after his adultery scandal.

Status of Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix

Raquel Leviss has not yet been confirmed, but it wouldn't be surprising if she does make her return on the new season some point down the line. An insider told People, "Raquel's family does not want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point." Tom Schwartz will be returning and told the portal, "I don't know what it's going to look like. I will say I'm excited and grateful that we have a new season." He added, "I don't know what to expect, honestly, but I know it's going to be a good season. I'll say that."

Ariana Madix has also not been confirmed to be returning to the series after the fully blown-out scandal and her following split with Sandoval. Vanderpump Rules premiered on January 7, 2013, and though it did seemingly well all these years, it was only after Scandoval that it received widespread media attention and a massive spike in viewership. It is the first spin-off of the popular reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Ariana Madix still living with Tom Sandoval despite his cheating scandal? Actress opens up