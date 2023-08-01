Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix ignores ex-Tom Sandoval amidst shooting group scenes

Vanderpump Rules Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are back on the same set, but a reunion for the estranged couple doesn't seem to be on the cards. The duo that found themselves emerged in the Scandoval, as the internet named it, do not seem to be on great terms. For the unversed Madix and Sandoval had been in a relationship for almost a decade until in March the former found out that her partner had been cheating on her with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix reportedly ignored Tom Sandoval on set of Vanderpump Rules

The filming for Vanderpump Rules new season is on, despite the shock the show's cast got because of the Scansoval. Ariana Madix was seen participating in group scenes with Tom Sandoval and their fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Despite reports that she had been "refusing" to interact with her disgraced ex on camera, the reality star joined in the filming sessions.

The former couple was captured standing apart from each other at The Belmont in West Hollywood, California, on Friday afternoon. In a video obtained by the US Sun, Madix was seen entering the bar to meet her friends and co-stars. As she passed by, Sandoval turned his head to watch her.

When he went completely unnoticed by his ex, he turned back to Tom Schwartz and continued his conversation with him. Meanwhile, the 38 year old, accompanied by Kate Maloney, hugged and had conversations with co-stars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber. At one point, the 41-year-old appeared to fidget with his baseball cap as Scheana Shay walked past him, and Katie Maloney stood nearby.

Ariana Madix addressed the Scandoval

In March after the news of the 41-year-old cheating on Madix broke, there was an outpouring of love and support for the latter. She took to Instagram to convey her feeling to her supporters. She wrote, "I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

The reality star revealed that she has been "devastated" and "heartbroken" but, " I know that I am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run."

Meanwhile, as per the US Sun the duo never once acknowledged each other throughout the filming that night.

