Vanderpump Rules: Can Ariana Madix rebuild her relationship with Tom Sandoval amid his affair?

In unaired footage from the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix was seen championing her love for Raquel Leviss, unaware of her pal's affair with Tom Sandoval. The footage shed light on Ariana's hopes of reigniting her romance with Sandoval and rebuilding their bond, despite their growing emotional distance and lack of physical intimacy. However, their nine-year relationship abruptly ended due to Sandoval's months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were seen enjoying a roller-skating date

Ariana and Sandoval were shown enjoying a roller-skating date last summer in previously unseen footage. Ariana said her belief was that their initial friendship bond could serve as a foundation for rekindling their fun and romantic times together, now that they potentially had more time to spend with each other.

ALSO READ: Did Raquel Leviss propose to become ‘an addition’ in a throuple with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix?

Ariana Madix on concerns about Raquel's perception

During the roller-skating outing, Ariana raised concerns about her friend and business partner Katie Maloney's negative perception of Raquel. Ariana mentioned how she loved Raquel and cherished their close friendship. Ariana told Sandoval “I said to Katie, I'm like, 'You're gonna have to work really hard to get me to not just absolutely love Raquel.' I love her so much. We've spent so much time together on trips. We really have this beautiful little friendship family."

Ariana Madix's hope for a drama free pool party

As the conversation continued, Sandoval emphasized the transparent love shared among their group, emphasizing the absence of doubts or concerns. Ariana pondered how everyone would get along at an upcoming pool party she was hosting. At the event, Raquel confronted Lala Kent about her "mistress bimbo vibes" comment, leading to a heated exchange. Ariana defended Raquel and addressed unresolved issues between Lala and James Kennedy.

Although Ariana had hoped for a rebuilding of her bond with Sandoval, their relationship ultimately reached its breaking point due to his affair with Raquel. The couple had been facing problems for a while, but the secret relationship with Raquel proved to be the final straw.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix feels 'sense of freedom' now that she isn't Tom Sandoval's 'advisor' and 'sounding board'