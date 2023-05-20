Vanderpump Rules: Chrissy Teigen drops bombshell theory about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss; Deets inside

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chrissy Teigen didn't shy away from sharing her unfiltered thoughts on the explosive Vanderpump Rules finale. The renowned author and television personality discussed the "icky" moments between co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, highlighting the palpable tension between them. Additionally, Teigen put forth a theory about Leviss' kiss with Tom Schwartz, suggesting it was a cover-up for her affair with Sandoval. With these intriguing insights, Teigen's remarks have left fans eagerly awaiting the upcoming season 10 reunion.

Teigen's candid commentary on the finale episode

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Teigen didn't hold back in expressing her candid opinions about the Vanderpump Rules finale. She described the on-screen chemistry between Sandoval and Leviss as "icky" and pointed out the subtle cues indicating their connection, despite refraining from a public display of affection. Teigen's remarks shed light on her perspective of the authenticity and dynamics within the cast.

Teigen stated, "I don't know. It was icky. And then they're like, let's not kiss. The cameras are here. But you could see it in between them. And it was weird seeing them together. For sure."

Chrissy Teigen's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live has stirred up even more excitement surrounding the Vanderpump Rules finale and the upcoming season 10 reunion. Her commentary on Tom Schwartz's involvement with Raquel Leviss and the alleged cover-up raised intriguing questions and added another layer of intrigue to the already dramatic storyline. As fans eagerly anticipate the reunion, where all the cast members will come together to address the scandal that rocked the series, one thing is certain: Vanderpump Rules continues to deliver enthralling twists and turns that keep viewers hooked.

Teigen's comment, "I don't think Schwartz was ever attracted to Raquel. I think he did all this for a big cover-up, so I think he knows more than he's letting on," further fuels the anticipation surrounding the revelations that may unfold during the reunion. With Teigen's candid remarks providing a glimpse into her thoughts on the finale, the anticipation for the next chapter in this captivating reality TV saga is at an all-time high.

